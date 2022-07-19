Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEOG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Neogen in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NEOG opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

