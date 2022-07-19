Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 24,611 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,611 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Cadence Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 30,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 355.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 24,864 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CADE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CADE stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.