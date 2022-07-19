Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 577 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4,424.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $67.78.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. The firm had revenue of $565.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 3.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTDR. Raymond James upped their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

