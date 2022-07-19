Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 1,177 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Forrestal Agricultural Corp bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $183,175,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $157,875,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 125.7% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,610,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,354 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $108,505,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,696,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,433,000 after acquiring an additional 701,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

EQT Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.10.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.05%.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.