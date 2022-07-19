Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment House LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 41.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FSK. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $618,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 16,038 shares of company stock worth $340,520 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.28%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 33.46%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

