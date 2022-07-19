Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 2,717 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 1,227.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,210,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after buying an additional 1,119,069 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 593,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 448,347 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 518.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 343,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 287,730 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 285,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 138,268 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 210,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

