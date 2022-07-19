Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,953 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essent Group Stock Down 2.1 %

ESNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.19. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $50.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $264.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.09 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 78.25% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.32%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Stories

