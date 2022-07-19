Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at Piper Sandler

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $232.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PCTY. Cowen decreased their target price on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.63.
Paylocity Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $177.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.45. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.72 and a beta of 1.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,719 shares of company stock worth $24,939,262 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Paylocity
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,068,000 after buying an additional 296,846 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,389,000 after buying an additional 126,312 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,205,000 after buying an additional 101,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 17.9% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 585,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after buying an additional 88,769 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paylocity (PCTY)
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.