Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at Piper Sandler

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $232.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PCTY. Cowen decreased their target price on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.63.

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $177.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.45. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,719 shares of company stock worth $24,939,262 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,068,000 after buying an additional 296,846 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,389,000 after buying an additional 126,312 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,205,000 after buying an additional 101,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 17.9% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 585,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after buying an additional 88,769 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

