NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Barclays

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NWE. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sidoti lowered NorthWestern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NorthWestern from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.29.

NorthWestern stock opened at $56.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $65.62.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 73.26%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in NorthWestern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in NorthWestern by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

