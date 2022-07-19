Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $480.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $617.74.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $423.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.36.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

