Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $217.46.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $170.95 on Monday. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $116.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.41 and a 200 day moving average of $189.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

