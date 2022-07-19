Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.20.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

LECO stock opened at $122.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.50 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 25.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,251,000 after purchasing an additional 366,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $23,335,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,232,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,863,000 after acquiring an additional 163,826 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

