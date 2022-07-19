Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $378,000 Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at $909,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at $1,869,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at $978,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,195.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

