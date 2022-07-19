Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Stock Position Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,294 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 20,687 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Tejon Ranch worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 250.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,859 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 15,131 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter worth $2,668,000. Mad River Investors acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter worth $5,022,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 125,539 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 59,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

Shares of TRC stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $406.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $21.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tejon Ranch in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

