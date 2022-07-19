Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 1,346 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,471 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Waste Connections by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,650,000 after purchasing an additional 722,146 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,910,000 after purchasing an additional 567,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $575,800,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Waste Connections by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,785,000 after purchasing an additional 764,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.86.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN stock opened at $122.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $145.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

