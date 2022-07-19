Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,166 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

