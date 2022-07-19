Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.05.

BIREF has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.86. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $225.77 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 40.32%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.96%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

