Brokerages Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) PT at $18.03

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.03.

PMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jonestrading decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -257.53%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

