Brokerages Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) PT at $18.03

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.03.
PMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jonestrading decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.
Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 1.1 %
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -257.53%.
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
Further Reading
