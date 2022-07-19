Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives $153.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on EADSY shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Airbus from €140.00 ($141.41) to €150.00 ($151.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Airbus from €170.00 ($171.72) to €180.00 ($181.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Airbus from €137.00 ($138.38) to €135.00 ($136.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Airbus Price Performance

EADSY stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Airbus has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01.

About Airbus

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. Airbus had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 52.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

