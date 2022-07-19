Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives $153.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.75.
Several equities analysts have commented on EADSY shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Airbus from €140.00 ($141.41) to €150.00 ($151.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Airbus from €170.00 ($171.72) to €180.00 ($181.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Airbus from €137.00 ($138.38) to €135.00 ($136.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
Airbus Price Performance
EADSY stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Airbus has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01.
About Airbus
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
