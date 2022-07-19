Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives $17.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRHLF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0617 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.32%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

