AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
AMCX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.33.
AMCX stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $57.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.07.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
