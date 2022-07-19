AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMCX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.33.

AMCX stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $57.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.07.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.80 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

