Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Bionano Genomics Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of BNGO stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bionano Genomics has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $463.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 450.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bionano Genomics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 38.4% during the first quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

