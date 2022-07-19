Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ENTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.11.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $95.18 on Monday. Entegris has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.21 and a 200-day moving average of $116.27. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Entegris by 1,057.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

