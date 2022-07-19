Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLNN. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Clene to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.40.

Clene Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN opened at $4.83 on Monday. Clene has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $305.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder General Resonance Llc sold 181,818 shares of Clene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $399,999.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,560,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,232,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David J. Matlin bought 132,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $400,001.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,551,306.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder General Resonance Llc sold 181,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $399,999.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,560,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,232,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 373,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Clene by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 21,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

