First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Bank of America

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.83.

FSLR stock opened at $67.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.44. First Solar has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.32.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.73 million. First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at $68,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,080 shares of company stock worth $1,540,796 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in First Solar by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in First Solar by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 246,518 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

