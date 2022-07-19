Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at MKM Partners

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by MKM Partners from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GOOG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.66.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $109.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.96.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

