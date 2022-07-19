Analysts Set Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) PT at $14.27

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.27.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 4.16. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $341,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,923,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,699,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,483. 13.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

