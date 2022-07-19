Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Kion Group from €110.00 ($111.11) to €91.00 ($91.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kion Group from €75.00 ($75.76) to €54.00 ($54.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Societe Generale lowered Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kion Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kion Group from €71.00 ($71.72) to €67.00 ($67.68) in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.2583 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Kion Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

