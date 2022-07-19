Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $289.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHNGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 300 to CHF 260 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 269 to CHF 278 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Performance

Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $48.36 on Thursday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $78.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Kuehne + Nagel International Dividend Announcement

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 6.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.3138 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

Featured Stories

