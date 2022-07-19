PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAGS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

NYSE PAGS opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,623,000 after buying an additional 9,910,156 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,713 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,305,000 after purchasing an additional 112,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,495,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Stories

