ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives $19.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.26.

Insider Transactions at ON24

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. Research analysts expect that ON24 will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $28,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $28,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $385,319.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 214,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,027.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,513 shares of company stock worth $479,222. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ON24 by 4,250.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ON24 by 2,164.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON24

(Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.