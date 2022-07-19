Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives $2,308.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,308.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwool A/S from 2,000.00 to 1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockwool A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwool A/S from 2,700.00 to 2,100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Rockwool A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Rockwool A/S alerts:

Rockwool A/S Price Performance

Rockwool A/S stock opened at $244.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.48. Rockwool A/S has a 52 week low of $192.37 and a 52 week high of $531.25.

Rockwool A/S Company Profile

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwool A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwool A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.