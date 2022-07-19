Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,014 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,607 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average of $34.35.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.28.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

