Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 19,643.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,579,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,859 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,036,000 after purchasing an additional 940,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1,929.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 956,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,787,000 after purchasing an additional 909,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XEL opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.64. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

