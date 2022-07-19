Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,540 Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.92% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 46.3% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.2% during the first quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 43.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BKN opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $18.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

