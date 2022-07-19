PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Holdings Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCH opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.42. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

