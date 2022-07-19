Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 501.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,410 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,054,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,904 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,739,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 876,465 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,767,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 665,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 474,675 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 12.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

