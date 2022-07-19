Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,100 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.01) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($39.45) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 4,600 ($54.99) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($54.99) to GBX 4,000 ($47.82) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($45.43) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($43.04) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,952.14 ($47.25).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,878.50 ($46.37) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,690.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,659.99. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,388 ($52.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £98.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,971.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of GBX 35.90 ($0.43) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.99%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

