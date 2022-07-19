Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR) Director Matthew Shyba Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Rating) Director Matthew Shyba bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,977,500 shares in the company, valued at C$415,275.

TSE PPR opened at C$0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.00 million and a P/E ratio of 1.73. Prairie Provident Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.33.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$29.37 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Lithic Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, and Banff formations Southern Alberta; and the Waterflood project at Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

