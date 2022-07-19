Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

ARW has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $112.94 on Monday. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $105.33 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 21.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $193,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,572.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $193,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,475 shares of company stock worth $3,648,254 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,678,000 after acquiring an additional 78,423 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,060,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,078,000 after acquiring an additional 131,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,033,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,908,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,521,000 after acquiring an additional 99,525 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,681,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,131,000 after acquiring an additional 34,794 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

