NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2022

StockNews.com lowered shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIHGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

NMIH has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NMI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NMI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.36.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NMI stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NMI has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.50.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIHGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. NMI had a net margin of 49.45% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NMI will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NMI

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $33,028.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $1,715,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 283.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 53,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in NMI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 175,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.