NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

NMIH has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NMI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NMI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.36.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NMI stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NMI has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at NMI

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. NMI had a net margin of 49.45% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NMI will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $33,028.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $1,715,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 283.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 53,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in NMI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 175,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.