Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Director Glenn Pierce Sells 9,512 Shares

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) Director Glenn Pierce sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $63,730.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.42). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.48% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,148,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 359.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 115,404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 241.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 80,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 620.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 75,666 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.