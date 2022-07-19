Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Director Glenn Pierce Sells 9,512 Shares

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) Director Glenn Pierce sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $63,730.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ VYGR opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.06.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.42). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.48% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,148,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 359.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 115,404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 241.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 80,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 620.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 75,666 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.
