YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.30 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

YPF stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.82. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $5.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,830,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 365,087 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,845,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 112,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.