MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

MustGrow Biologics Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of MustGrow Biologics stock opened at 2.30 on Monday. MustGrow Biologics has a one year low of 1.30 and a one year high of 4.51.

MustGrow Biologics Company Profile

MustGrow Biologics Corp., an agricultural biotech company, focuses om development and commercialization of natural biopesticide, biofumigants, and bioherbicides derived from mustard seed. It provides preplant soil biofumigation, a technology to treat soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, including fruit, vegetables, and other crops.

