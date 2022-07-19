KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Oreste Donzella Sells 96 Shares

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KLA Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $329.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth $43,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.95.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

