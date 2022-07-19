Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Vicarious Surgical Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE RBOT opened at $3.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. Vicarious Surgical has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $15.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip Liang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,258,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,736,995.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vicarious Surgical news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $39,085.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,308,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Liang sold 20,000 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $91,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,258,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,736,995.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,908 shares of company stock valued at $324,968 in the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 211.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.