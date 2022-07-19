Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Director Judy Ann Steele Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) Director Judy Ann Steele bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$49,787.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,787.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$27.94 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.06 and a 12-month high of C$31.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 5.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$810.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

VET has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$36.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.36.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

