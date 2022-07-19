LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LXP. TheStreet downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.80.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

LXP opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.75.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Richard Frary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,963.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Frary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,965 shares of company stock worth $414,083 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also

