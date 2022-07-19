Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon Sells 14,200 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.63, for a total transaction of C$179,385.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,903,181.85.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Shares of PEY opened at C$12.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.35.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEY. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.28.

(Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.