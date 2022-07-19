Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon Sells 14,200 Shares

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2022

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEYGet Rating) Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.63, for a total transaction of C$179,385.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,903,181.85.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Shares of PEY opened at C$12.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.35.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEY. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.28.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.