Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.80.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $67.93 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $80.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.01.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $87,084.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,969.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.60 per share, with a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $87,084.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,969.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

